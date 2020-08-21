During Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary’s annual commencement ceremony, graduates receive small replicas of the bell that is on the seminary campus, which originally hung at the Wadsworth (Ohio) Institute, the first Mennonite institution of higher learning in North America.
ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary will hold its 2020 commencement activities online on Saturday; the public is invited to attend a live-streamed commencement and commissioning ceremony from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at ambs.edu/commencement.
The ceremony will honor 15 candidates for graduation who are completing degrees and certificates. Ten will earn a Master of Divinity; two will earn a Master of Arts: Theology and Peace Studies; and one will earn a Master of Arts in Christian Formation. Two students will receive a Graduate Certificate in Theological Studies.
