Vienna Boys Choir revisits Goshen for 'Christmas in Vienna'

GOSHEN — The Vienna Boys Choir will return to Goshen College at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall.
Capturing the wonder and magic of the holiday season with their program “Christmas in Vienna,” this well-known group of altos and sopranos has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and popular repertoire.
“Christmas in Vienna” showcases the voices of these musicians in an extraordinary program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and, of course, holiday favorites.
As one of the oldest musical organizations, the Vienna Boys Choir provided starts to many great musicians; among them were conductors Hans Richter, Clemens Krauss and Lovro von Matacic.
In addition, some of the world’s best composers have written masterpieces for the choir over the years, including Mozart, Bruckner, Gluck and Schubert.
Tickets are $45, $40 or $30 and are available online at goshen.edu/tickets, at the Box Office or by contacting boxoffice@goshen.edu or 574-535-7566.
IF YOU GO
Performing Arts Series Concert
Vienna Boys Choir: “Christmas in Vienna”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1
WHERE: Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall
TICKETS: $45, $40 or $30 available online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the Box Office, boxoffice@goshen.edu or 574-535-7566
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.