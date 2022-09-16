ELKHART — Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Elkhart has partnered with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15 of Goshen to sponsor a veterans bus trip on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
This is a one-day trip that will begin at the funeral home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., at 9 a.m. with a continental breakfast and a guest speaker. Guests will learn about the history of the national cemetery system as well as their burial benefits. They then board a coach bus, provided by Reveille Bus Co. owner Ernie Rivas, who is also a veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.