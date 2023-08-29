MIDDLEBURY — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Middlebury Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.
From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All without stretching their budget.
