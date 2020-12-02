At an Elkhart County Soil and Water Conservation meeting in February, Jeff Dukes, the director of the Purdue Climate Research Center, spoke about some of the things to expect as our climate changes and how to mitigate some of that change.
Dukes shared that our region will likely experience more rainfall, but more of that rainfall will occur in the winter than in summer. Our summers are expected to be warmer and drier. When we do get rain, it is likely to be in heavier doses than we are accustomed to. None of these predictions are welcomed by local crop growers.
