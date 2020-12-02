BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the industry leader in training and compliance solutions for first responders, today announced it will be working with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Academy on streamlining their training, performance management and reporting through Envisage's Acadis Readiness Suite. Acadis is designed for the exacting needs of public safety leaders, with a particular focus on officer training, compliance, case management, professional development, legal defensibility and public accountability.