GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Chorale, under the direction of Bradley Kauffman, presents two performances of its spring 2023 concert “Broken & Blessed: Sacred Music for the Third Sunday of Easter” – at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Elkhart, and at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen.
In the Christian calendar, the Easter season begins on Easter Sunday and goes until Pentecost, 50 days later. While this is a season of joy, celebrating a risen Christ, Kauffman notes, “the seasons of Lent and Easter span extreme emotions of both sorrow and joy. Our concert draws singers and listeners into a broad range of emotions. The repertoire stands in the reflected light of Easter while contemplating Jesus’ life and teaching.”
“Music in general just allows me to relax and breathe through the stress from the day,” says choir member and bass soloist, Wynton Edwards. “The attitude or demeanor of a piece allows me to express emotions differently through my singing. I have been singing with the chorale for a number of seasons but being a soloist always has its additional challenges and quirks.”
Other soloists for the two performances include local singers Danielle Svonavec, soprano; Rebecca Dengler Kauffman, alto; and Justin Heinzekehr, tenor.
“This choir is so devoted to making music as an expression of community,” Kauffman said. “I think concert-goers are going to feel the impact of their care and hard work.”
Both concerts are open to the public. A freewill offering will be received. Goshen Community Chorale is an Indiana Arts Commission grant awardee.
