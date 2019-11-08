GOSHEN — Goshen College alumni artists Emma Gerigscott and Nick Loewen will show their work in an exhibit in the Hershberger Art Gallery from Nov. 17 though Jan. 12, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, followed by an artist talk at 7 p.m.
Emma Gerigscott graduated from Goshen College with a degree in art in 2014, and received her master’s degree in fine arts from the Oregon College of Art and Craft in 2018. Born and raised in Goshen, Gerigscott grew up riding horses, raising ducks and goats, and currently lives with her old farm dog, Pi. She has shown work and illustrated for a variety of publications since her college graduation.
An excerpt from Emma’s artist statement for this show reads, “The paintings are personal totems. They are icons of my domesticity and my wildness, balancing a loving caress and unbridled freedom. These spirit guides dance along the boundary of rules and liberty. They have strayed from home, not for a better life, but to experience the fear and burden of being free. They are guides through colorful, internal terrain, yet these landscapes bare the existence of deep scars and altered DNA of our masters.”
Nick Loewen works with a broad range of media. Projects range from assemblage and sculpture to digital forms of imagery. The regular use of found objects or previously unused material allows Loewen to take a responsive approach.
Loewen grew up in Goshen, and now lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Goshen College in 2006 with a degree in art, and earned his master of fine art degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 2012. His work has been exhibited in New York, Los Angeles and Joshua Tree, California.
The Hershberger Art Gallery is located inside Goshen College’s Music Center, with parking located close to the building. The gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The gallery will be closed during academic holidays.
