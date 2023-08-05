Two area students awarded Elkhart Civic Theatre scholarships

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House has awarded two college scholarships for the upcoming college term to Libby Eichorn and Eddie Bell. The scholarships were presented on July 21 at the Bristol Opera House, during intermission of Elkhart Civic Theatre’s performance of “The Prom.” Both recipients are cast members of this production.
Libby Eichorn received the $500 Glen Gosling Memorial Scholarship, awarded to a college-bound student who has been part of Elkhart Civic Theatre youth programs or Mainstage productions. When she was in the fifth grade, Libby auditioned for ECT and was cast in the ensemble of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” Since then, she has appeared in more than a dozen ECT productions, including “Into the Woods,” “Lucky Stiff,” “Bright Star” and others. This season, she also assistant directed two youth productions. Libby will attend Millikin University this fall, where she has been accepted in the BFA Theatre-Acting program within the School of Theatre and Dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.