I know I should have written on this subject earlier. I will be honest and share that St. Patrick’s Day is almost here and some of you will be reading this after the date. Our American meal for this celebration should be enjoyed more than once. The beginning of spring and the increase in daylight (and our energy levels) is a bonus to this time of year. I often write about being a seasonal eater and the fact that often my taste buds don’t want to wait for the specific holiday to enjoy the food.
I have to admit that some of this spring weather reminds me of being in Ireland. Many years ago, I had the wonderful opportunity of being on a Purdue Extension study in Ireland. Personally, I am glad I am home this year. Just so you know, Ireland is not where you go for roasted corned beef, cabbage and vegetables. Corned beef, cabbage, and all of the vegetables is very American. Irish cooking means lots of vegetables so that part makes sense, but that is about it.
