ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) today announced the acquisition of Elkhart, Indiana-based Elkhart Composites, Inc. by THOR's Airxcel, Inc. subsidiary. Elkhart Composites is engaged in the development and sale of a proprietary sustainable foamed polypropylene-based composite material marketed and sold under the "Elkboard" brand name. Lightweight, rigid, and durable, Elkboard is used in the RV industry for sidewalls, helping to alleviate the industry's dependence on traditional lauan-based sidewalls. Unlike traditional lauan-based sidewalls, Elkboard is a sustainable solution and is not susceptible to rot or delamination.