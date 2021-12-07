ELKHART — The Concord Township Trustee’s Office is again this year looking for donations to fund its Senior Christmas project.
The office last year surprised 262 seniors and 56 veterans with a $25 gift card to area stores, Concord Trustee James Weeber said. The gift cards were enclosed in Christmas cards and signed, “Christmas Blessings from someone who cares.”
