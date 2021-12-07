ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its private offering of $225,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2028 (the "Notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the initial closing date of the offering, up to an additional $33,750,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on or about December 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $217 million in net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the initial purchasers' discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers' option to purchase additional Notes) but before deducting the net cost of the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions referred to below.