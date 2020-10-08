When October rolls into town, a lot of folks put away the gardening equipment and call it a year. There is good reason for that. Cool temperatures and reduced sunlight markedly slow garden production to a crawl. This fall, we have had the added complication of reduced rainfall, which has also cut into garden yields. Attention often gets diverted to the lawn and picking up leaves.
Despite the scattered rain we had last week, we are still dry. According to the CoCoRaHS.org weather website, the most rainfall anyone in the county received was 0.5 to 0.6 inches of rain over several days. Considering we lose about 0.1 of an inch daily to evaporation and plant use in October, that water is used up by week’s end.
