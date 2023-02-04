Robert Taylor (left), president of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, receives the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer Award from Gov. Eric Holcomb (center) and Indiana Civil Right Commission CEO Greg Wilson.
INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Taylor, president of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, received the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer Award at the Indiana State House.
The award was presented to Taylor by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Civil Right Commission CEO Greg Wilson. The recipient of this award is honored for following in the footsteps of King in the pursuit of equality, social justice and opportunity for Indiana residents.
