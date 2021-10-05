ELKHART — This year’s Men of Honor Gala, hosted by Indiana Black Expo Elkhart Chapter, will feature two-time Olympian, seven-time USA champion and current Ohio State track coach Khaderis Robinson as the keynote speaker.
The event will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Matterhorn Event Center, 2041 Cassopolis St. Tickets are $50 and are available through Wednesday.
