ELKHART — Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will host a town hall meeting with Elkhart police titled “Unity in Our Community” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. James AME Church, 122 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
The purpose for the meeting is to begin to develop a healthy relationship between the police department and the community, organizers said. It will be an opportunity for the department to review their traffic stop procedures, what is expected of the individual stopped and for the community to ask questions of concern.
