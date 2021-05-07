BRISTOL — Elkhart County parks will offer visitors the chance to tour a century-old one-room schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Just down the road from Bonneyville Mill, the historic Baldwin One-room Schoolhouse stands as a reminder of a time when one room was enough to make a school. Now, the schoolhouse is opening its doors once again for monthly open house tours. Visitors are invited to come and catch a glimpse of what life was like for the average student of the mill valley over a century ago.
