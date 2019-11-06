GOSHEN — Drowsy driving claims many lives and injures thousands in the U.S. each year, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
That’s why the foundation promotes awareness of the problem through Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, Nov.3-10. This is a good time to recognize if you get good, restorative sleep each night.
“Sleep affects every part of our lives,” said Richard Osborn, supervisor, Goshen Sleep Disorders Center. “Many people don’t realize they have a problem with sleep.”
In addition to car accidents, untreated sleep disorders and poor sleep habits contribute to impaired work productivity and academic performance, reduced quality of life, poor health and even death. Fifty million to 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders and intermittent sleep problems.
“Treatment for sleep disorders like insomnia, sleep apnea and narcolepsy can give you a whole new outlook on life,” Osborn said.
The Sleep Disorders Center offers diagnostic tests that can be done at home or at the sleep center. The first step is having a conversation with your primary care physician, who can help you arrange to have a sleep assessment.
— Goshen Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.