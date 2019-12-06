5 tons of chicken drumsticks donated

SOUTH BEND — Martin’s Super Markets and Miller Poultry have teamed up to donate 10,000 pounds – about 5 tons – of chicken drumsticks to Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
“Giving back to those in all the areas we serve is just one way we can show our appreciation to the communities that have supported and given us so much to be grateful for,” said Pam Zarazee, vice president of human resources and leadership and safety at Miller Poultry. “Our passion for people is ingrained in our culture, whether its employees or people in need. We are excited to be partnered with Martin’s as we celebrate the holiday season of giving back.”
Participants marked the occasion with a celebration Thursday at Food Bank of Northern Indiana headquarters in South Bend.
“It’s a privilege to partner with Miller Poultry to deliver what has become a holiday tradition gift of food to our community in need,” said Chris Haygood, director of meat and seafood, Martin’s Super Market. “We’re proud of our long association with Miller Poultry and hope to continue a long and important partnership in the future.”
Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO at Food Bank of Northern Indiana, said the organization was grateful for Martin’s Super Markets and Miller Poultry for their commitment to feeding the hungry in northern Indiana.
“Protein is a luxury item at many food pantries,” she said. “Poultry is a versatile source of protein, providing approximately 23 grams in one chicken drumstick.”
Miller Poultry is a family-owned and -operated company based in northern Indiana.
Martin’s Super Markets was founded in 1947 and has 21 stores in South Bend, Mishawaka, Granger, Elkhart, Goshen, Plymouth, Nappanee, Logansport and Warsaw in Indiana, and Niles, Stevensville and St. Joseph in Michigan.
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana serves Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Starke and St. Joseph Counties and is a member of Feeding America, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry and United Way.
In 2018, the Food Bank distributed 7,200,453 pounds of food through its network of 150 agency partners.
