Tomato and Basil recipe takes Green Beans contest

GOSHEN — Carolynn Riddle of Goshen won the Green Beans special contest in the Open Class Home & Family Arts Department at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair with her Green Beans with Tomato and Basil recipe.
Three exhibitors participated with three entries. The contest was sponsored by Sweet Corn Charlie Produce LLC.
First Place
Green Beans with Tomato and Basil
Carolynn Riddle, Goshen
1-1/2 lb. Fresh Green Beans, Trimmed
1 Shallot, Halved and Sliced
1/4 C. Butter, Cubed
3 Garlic Cloves or 1-1/2 tsp. of Jarred Minced Garlic
1 T. Sugar
3/4 tsp. Salt
1/4 tsp. Black Pepper
1 T. Lemon Juice
1/2 tsp. Dried Parsley
2 C. Cherry Tomatoes, Halved
2 T. Fresh, Minced Basil or 1 tsp. Dried Basil
Place green beans in a steamer basket; place in large saucepan over 1” water. Bring to a boil; cover and steam for 8-10 minutes or until tender crisp. Sauce shallots in butter until tender. Add garlic, sugar, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and parsley; cook 2 more minutes. Stir in beans and tomatoes; heat through. Sprinkle with basil.
Second Place
Vietnamese Green Beans & Chicken Stir Fry
May Beane, Elkhart
1/3 Small Size Bean Thread Bun (Vermicelli)
3 lbs. Green Beans
2 T. Oil for Frying, Divided
2 Cloves Garlic, Minced, Divided
1 lb. Chicken, Sliced Thin
1 Med. Onion Sliced 1/4” Thick
1 (12-oz.) Can Mushrooms
1 (15.5-oz.) Can Chick Peas
4 T. Thinly Sliced Carrot
1/2 C. Chicken Broth
1 T. Flour
Sugar and Pepper to Taste
1 tsp. Soy Sauce (optional)
2 T. Roasted Peanuts, Chopped
Cilantro Leaves to Decorate
Soak vermicelli in water 5 minutes then cut into 2” long strips; set aside. Blanch green beans and set aside. In a hot pan pour in 1 spoon oil and 1/2 of the garlic for 1 minute then add the chicken and cook till done. Remove cooked chicken from pan and set aside. Pour remaining oil into hot pan and remaining garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add onion, mushroom, chick peas and carrot; cook for 3 minutes. Add the green beans and chicken to the pan and stir for 1 minute. Add chicken broth, flour and seasoning with sugar and pepper to taste. To serve, spread vermicelli over large platter, and layer with green bean mixture sprinkled with roasted peanuts. Decorate with cilantro leaves and enjoy with soy sauce and Vietnamese sweet and hot pepper fish-sauce.
Third Place
Sautéed Green Beans in Bacon Cream Sauce
Karen Meade, Goshen
2 Slices Thick Cut Bacon, Chopped Finely
1 Med. Shallot or Onion, Minced
12-oz. Fresh Green Beans
4-oz. Mushrooms, Chopped
2 Cloves Garlic, Minced
1/4 C. Flour
1 C. Chicken Broth
1/2 C. Heavy Cream
1/2 tsp. All-Seasoning Blend
1/4 tsp. Salt
1 C. Shredded Parmesan Cheese
Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and shallots/onions and sauté until lightly brown, about 4-5 minutes. Scoop bacon and shallots out and set aside. Add green beans to bacon grease and sauté 5-6 minutes or until warmed through and tender-crisp. Remove and set aside. Add mushrooms and garlic and sauté 3-4 minutes, until tender. Add chicken broth to skillet with mushrooms and garlic. Stir flour into equal amount of water and stir into broth. Add cream, salt and seasoning and bring to simmer and let thicken, about 4-5 minutes. Add green beans and parmesan to serving dish. Top with sauce and garnish with bacon and shallots.
