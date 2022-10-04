Fall is an excellent time to plan for a spring tree planting. I get calls from two different groups of people wishing to plant trees. One group is the conservationists, who wish to plant trees for reforestation, wildlife habitat, erosion control or similar purposes. The other category of people wishing to buy trees are homeowners, who want to buy that special tree, or a group of trees, to improve the landscaping and environment around their property.
For those wishing to purchase large quantities of trees, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is a good place to shop. IDNR sells a wide variety of conifer and deciduous seedlings. The minimum tree order is 100 trees. The seedlings are bare-root stock, which means a bundle of 100 trees would easily fit into the trunk of your car. The trees are sold for conservation use, not for general landscaping or resale. They will deliver to you in the spring.
