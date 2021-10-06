ELKHART — Tickets are on sale for Elkhart Public Library’s concert and movie event, "A Night with the Blooze Brothers."
The show starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with an enhanced showing of the movie "Blues Brothers," followed by a live concert with the renowned tribute band Blooze Brothers at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.
