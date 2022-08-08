ELKHART — Tickets for Three Dog Night at The Lerner Theatre go on sale this week, organizers announced Monday. Now in its fifth decade, Three Dog Night is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
From 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night, a promotion for the performance says. The group’s hits continue to weave through the fabric of pop culture, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures – songs like “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.”
