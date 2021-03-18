This is a female deer tick, one of several ticks in Indiana that are of public health concern. This tick was one of several ticks crawling on a dog. For a size reference, there is a tip of a ball point pen in the photo.
It may seem a little early in the year, but ticks came out in force last week, stimulated by the warm weather. Most of the stories I read were from people who found ticks on their dogs, but there were several people who found ticks on themselves or loved ones.
The predominant tick being found was the deer tick, which has several other names including black legged tick, Lyme disease tick and bear tick. There were also several pictures of America dog ticks sent to me. Both these ticks, along with the Lone Star tick, are the predominant ticks of concern in Indiana for public health issues.
