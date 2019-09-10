ELKHART — In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Thor Industries Inc. announced it is partnering with KOA Care Camps for the fourth consecutive year.
Supporting Thor’s commitment to connect people with the outdoors, and families with each other, the partnership provides exciting outdoor camping experiences to families who have a child fighting cancer. Thor, the world’s largest recreational vehicle manufacturer, was the first RV industry partner of KOA Care Camps, leading the way for countless others to support the organization.
KOA Care Camps support a network of more than 135 oncology camps across the country, serving 42,000 children and their families. The monetary funding Thor has provided over the past three years has supported Care Camps in providing children dealing with cancer positive camp experiences where they receive needed medical treatment while building life-long memories.
In addition to monetary support, Thor has also provided Airstream, Jayco and Keystone RVs for use in the oncology camp programs. All camps supported are members of the Children’s Oncology Camping Association.
“Spending time outdoors is one of the many joys of childhood, and despite what hardships a child may be facing, they deserve a chance to create those special memories,” said Bob Martin, president and CEO of Thor Industries. “We are honored to help support KOA Care Camps and to do our part to lift the spirits of these children through the excitement of adventure.”
“Thor contacted us about getting involved with Care Camps four years ago,” said Wade Elliott, Care Camps chairman. “They didn’t hesitate to get involved right away by making a substantial contribution and have also provided RVs to camps in the past.”
In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Thor is providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to a special participant of Care Camps and their family. The experience includes an all-expenses paid trip and opportunity to meet a highly sought A-list entertainer. Additional details will remain secret so as to not ruin the family’s surprise, organizers said.
KOA Care Camps will also be joining Thor to help raise awareness for their cause at the Dealer Open House event in Elkhart the week of Sept. 23.
