ELKHART — Elkhart County’s Master Gardeners are holding their third Garden Expo from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Northern Indiana Event Center, formerly known as the RV Hall of Fame, 21565 Executive Drive.
Keynote speaker Joe Lamp’l, popular garden writer and host of the Emmy Award-winning series “Growing a Greener World” on PBS, will be speaking at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Lamp’l will talk about the five things smart gardeners do that others do not, and the five biggest mistakes in gardens and landscapes, and how to fix them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.