Theme for 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair announced

Jon Christofeno, left, and Michael Christofeno, the new Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board president, display a poster featuring the 2022 Fair theme, “Fun at Every Turn.” Jon is Michael’s son.

 Photo provided

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2022 Fair.

During a celebratory banquet held Wednesday, Board President Michael Christofeno unveiled the logo and theme for the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair: “Fun at Every Turn.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.