GOSHEN — The Window Inc. will host its annual 5K walk and run at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Shanklin Park in Goshen.
Sponsorships and participant entries from this 5k will go toward providing daily services to meet the basic needs of anyone with a limited income at The Window. The Window offers a variety of programs including a hot lunch, Meals on Wheels, a boxed lunch, a clothing closet, shower facilities, laundry, faxing, printing, referrals to other organizations and phone usage.
