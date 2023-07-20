From left, Emma (Karina Rubalcava) and Alyssa (Erin Joines) chat as Mrs. Greene (Stephanie Yoder) watches disapprovingly in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of "The Prom," opening Friday at the Bristol Opera House.
From left, Emma (Karina Rubalcava) and Alyssa (Erin Joines) chat as Mrs. Greene (Stephanie Yoder) watches disapprovingly in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of "The Prom," opening Friday at the Bristol Opera House.
Photo provided/Dave Dufour
Principal Hawkins (Brent Graber) and Dee Dee Allen (Janis Logsdon) rehearse a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of "The Prom," opening FRiday at the Bristol Opera House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.