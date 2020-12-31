It could be the strangest end of the year since I don’t know when. Memories of Christmas parties here and there keep popping up daily on Facebook. My calendar has been awash with necessary and strange daily events, like end-of-the-year doctor’s appointments, but Christmas day remained blank.
I would have had our annual open house the weekend before Christmas and I would have been happily arranging platters of appetizers and cookies and trying to figure out what a hostess wears that won’t be too hot or too fancy or have sleeves that will catch fire when she takes things out of the oven. My husband would be making sure we have all the correct liquors and mixers for our cocktails and enough craft beers for the beer snobs. (I control the wine bar.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.