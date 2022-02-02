Teen gardening internships available

ELKHART — The Seed to Feed program at Church Community Services is now accepting applications for the spring session of the Teen Growers Internship.
This paid internship provides teens with the opportunity to learn about gardening, agriculture, sustainability and food justice while growing produce for neighborhood families and local food pantries. Interns spend most of their time learning through experience and hard work in the greenhouse, outside in the gardens and in the food pantry.
