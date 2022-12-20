Boxes of stuffed bears are donated Tuesday in the lobby of Elkhart General Hospital by Bears in the Air, a program out of South Bend International Airport to provide comfort to children in hospitals across the region. From left are Mike Daigle, CEO and executive director of the airport; Marci Killarney, manager, Women’s and Children’s at the hospital; Keely Paston, executive director, Surgery and Cardiovascular Services; Lee Herschberger, director, Patient Care; Melissa Clark, director, Surgical Services; and Katie Bradshaw, financial specialist with the airport.
Emilia Egerton, 2, of Elkhart, sitting in the lap of her mother Sandy, gets to know her new friend, a teddy bear donated by Bears in the Air, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Boxes of stuffed bears are donated Tuesday in the lobby of Elkhart General Hospital by Bears in the Air, a program out of South Bend International Airport to provide comfort to children in hospitals across the region. From left are Mike Daigle, CEO and executive director of the airport; Marci Killarney, manager, Women’s and Children’s at the hospital; Keely Paston, executive director, Surgery and Cardiovascular Services; Lee Herschberger, director, Patient Care; Melissa Clark, director, Surgical Services; and Katie Bradshaw, financial specialist with the airport.
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Ava Watkins, 4, receives a teddy bear during a visit with her mother, Tara Evans, to Elkhart General Hospital on Tuesday.
ELKHART — Two-year-old Emilia Egerton of Elkhart, sitting in the lap of her mother Sandy in a room at Beacon Health’s Elkhart General Hospital, quickly warmed up to her new friend, a stuffed teddy bear she hadn’t yet named but who would be there for her before and after her surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.