ELKHART — Students at the E3Roboticsx Center have received grant funding for their robotics teams as they work to enhance their skills in science and engineering.
Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, recently awarded four one-time grants in the amount of $5,000 to support its participation in the FIRST Robotics program. The awards included FIRST Robotics Competition teams, $3,000; FIRST Technology Challenge teams, $1,000, FIRST Lego League teams, $500; and Junior FLL teams, $500.
The teams will use support from their Bayer Fund grant to participate in FIRST Robotics educational programs and competitions. FIRST enables teams of students to compete with others in building, designing and programming their own robots to perform preassigned tasks, giving students a chance to get involved with real-world engineering.
“Students who participate in FIRST Robotics programming learn STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills and become experienced problem solvers,” said Michelle Insco, senior manager, community engagement. “Bayer Fund prioritizes the investment in hands-on learning experiences for students like those at the E3 Robotics Center to encourage their development into future scientists, engineers, and computer programmers.”
Bayer Fund’s sponsorship of FIRST Robotics teams continues the nonprofit’s support of programs that improve STEM education. Over the past five years, Bayer Fund has contributed over $40 million to STEM outreach efforts.
The E3 Robotics Center is offering educational support for schools, teachers, coaches and mentors looking for STEM-based training (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). “Our mission at E3 Robotics Center, Inc. is to provide youth robotics programs to students K-12 and to focus on Exploration, Education and Engagement for students and for the community as we move forward as a federally approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization,” executive director Brian Boehler says.
