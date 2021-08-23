ELKHART — Organizers deemed the 2021 Taste of the Gardens a success after the rain held off and shuttle buses helped visitors get around construction.
Sponsored by the Elkhart Rotary Club, the event is the primary fundraiser for Wellfield Botanic Gardens, allowing guests to sample foods from 12 area restaurants and caterers, listen to music from three live bands and browse through wide range of arts and crafts as well as artwork from juried artists.
