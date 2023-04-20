NAPPANEE — A dismal weather forecast this weekend convinced organizers to reschedule the Taste of Nappanee & Spring Artisan Market event.
“We’re really bummed to have to do this, but we want to ensure that this event is as successful as possible for both our vendors and visitors,” organizers said Wednesday.
The new date for the event will be May 6. The event features local food, live music and handmade crafts from vendors at The Barns of Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St.
