Every so often, a new plant disease comes to town. Some of them promise to be plant killers and end up fairly benign. Others, like tar spot on corn, can knock crop yields for a big loop.
2019 was the area’s second year to face tar spot. In fact, the western side of Elkhart County and the eastern portion of St. Joseph County was referred to “Tar Spot Ground Central” at a meeting I attended a few weeks ago. Corn growers commonly said they lost 20 percent of their yield, with a few fields nearing 50 percent by some estimates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.