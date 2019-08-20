T-shirts draw support for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County was the recipient of an $8,300 check from the Elkhart County 4-H Fair 2019 Summer Fun Concert Series T-Shirt Project with support from Ancon Construction Inc., Bill’s Heating Inc. and Trend Clothing. From left are Josh Culp, Fair Board president; Trent Hostetler, Fair Board president-elect; Menessah Nelson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County; John Place, Ancon Construction; Kari and Keirsten Miller, Trend Clothing; and Scott Miller, Bills Heating.

  Photo provided

