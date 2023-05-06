Symphony's historic 75th season to conclude

ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony will conclude its 75th anniversary season at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, with a special Mother’s Day performance at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart.
“Music of Our Home, Elkhart County” will feature a variety of selections representing familiar orchestral work – including Antonín Dvorák’s “To the New World.” Also, in honor of Mother’s Day, the symphony will highlight the contributions of female composer Fannie Mendelssohn-Hensel. Additionally, local singer-songwriter Abbie Thomas – a resident of Elkhart County – will be a featured guest artist and perform original compositions alongside the symphony and some as a solo performer.
