ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony’s “Next Generation” concert celebrates “the promise of our musical future,” as professional musicians perform alongside student counterparts from Goshen High School orchestra on Feb. 6 at The Lerner Theatre.
Music director Soo Han will conduct the symphony’s musical collaboration with its young guest artists, a selection from Russian composer Alexander Borodin’s 19th-century epic, “Symphony No. 2” in B minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.