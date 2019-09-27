ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony is inviting the community to be part of the show at “Monster Bash,” a murder mystery dinner fundraiser, on Oct. 11.
The event will take place at Lex 530, located at 530 E. Lexington Ave., Elkhart. A cash bar will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 6.
The deadline to register is Oct. 4.
The dinner theater is being presented by Murder By Design. Attendees are asked to dress in their favorite Halloween costume.
Attendees will join for dinner and an evening of fun where they solve a murder mystery. When each guest arrives, the symphony invites each registered guest to play a character in the drama. They also supply information such as each character’s history, a murder motive, and rumors about the other guests. Each guest stays in character while they learn to know each other, swap clues and test theories in an effort to solve the riddle.
The dinner theater plot is as follows: “Baron VonAder is throwing his annual costume party for charity, The Monster Bash. The Bash is held to benefit the Selfridge Orphanage for Disadvantaged Children … but not everything is as it seems.”
After arriving at Lex 530, those who have registered to attend will be given name tags identifying their characters. They will be part of the cast along with the other attendees and the Murder By Design crew.
“Come prepared for participation and fun in the unfolding drama,” said John R. Hill, the symphony’s co-executive director. “Enjoy dinner with friends and an evening of drama while you help support the Elkhart County Symphony. The symphony’s community events are designed to bring friends together – old friends and new ones – to share an experience while supporting the symphony’s performance season.”
General admission tickets cost $70, or $500 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at elkhartsymphony.org.
