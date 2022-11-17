Symphony comes to Goshen College to perform Beethoven's 9th

GOSHEN — Elkhart County Symphony comes together with guest artists the Camerata Singers and Goshen College Choirs to bring Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9” to life at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
This performance, featuring the timeless notes of “Ode to Joy,” will be held at Goshen College’s Sauder Concert Hall. This is the latest in the symphony’s series of “on-the-road” performances marking the symphony’s 75th anniversary.
