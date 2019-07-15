There is no time better to live in the Midwest than summer and fall with our county fairs and festivals. I am a very passionate person about attending our county fairs to meet with friends, make memories, and of course eat the fair food. Look at it this way – you don’t have to clean up the kitchen or cook! I know most of you don’t go to the fair to eat healthy – just eat everything in moderation. This is why I recommend sharing with others.
Our office is already extra busy as many pre-fair activities have begun. For many of us, it is county 4-H fair time and this is a special time of the year. I know several of you have fair food plans which means knowing what foods you will enjoy on certain days.
I am hoping the weather will cooperate and we have low humidity, warm weather, and only sprinkles during the night to settle the dust. As you know, the weather is always an issue when it comes to fairs and festivals. Too hot is not good, chilly is not good either except for the livestock, and too much rain … well let’s just not think about that. Now when it comes to gardens and farm crops we need Mother Nature to cooperate.
The last three years I have started my 4-H fair food experiences with a pork burger. I have no idea how many of them I have enjoyed, but they were all excellent. When you eat at 4-H and service clubs at most fairs and festivals you are helping to invest back into our community. I am going to try to write about most of the foods offered by the 4-H and service clubs. This isn’t easy, but I am going to give it a good lick-of-the-fingers try.
At the front of our food row on Locust Street we find the rabbit club. They have some of the greenest and healthiest foods that you will find. They offer rabbit/bunny BBQ, rabbit sausage with gravy on biscuits, green salads, and more. The rabbit meat for their booth is donated from many of their members’ meat rabbits that don’t meet show standards. A favorite of many at the fair is a visit to the “Pork Producers” for a pork chop with bone or butterfly cut, a pork burger, or a ham sandwich. Once you have had your pork chop, you can just walk across the street to the “Dairy Bar” and have some dessert. Moo cups are a perfect size to try all of the different flavors.
Now we are ready to walk across the street to the Cattlemen Association and have a rib eye steak sandwich. Next is the 4-H Lamb Club which is known for their “Lemon Shake Up”. They are also known for lamb burgers and lamb chops, some of which are made to order. Next to them is Crystal Valley Exchange Club which offers the popular taco and their famous “Walking Taco.”
Next, we cross the street to a shared building of the 4-H Goat Club, Goshen Noon Kiwanis, and PSI Iota XI Sorority. The main draw is the grilled 1 pound burger and sweet corn. The 4-H Goat Club features Mexican food and frozen beverages. The sorority has fresh locally made pizza.
On the other side of the street you can enjoy some great fresh grilled pancakes from Elkhart County Exchange Club. Staying on that side we head to the 4-H Saddle Club which has two booths, one on food row and one by the Grandstand. Along the way is the 4-H Poultry Club which of course has all kinds of tasty chicken. They are connected with Nelson’s and have a great chicken waffle sandwich. Right on the corner is Kappa Kappa which has fresh pie and ice cream.
When you round the corner onto Rotary Boulevard and walk a little you will come to the 4-H Dairy Feeder Club. They serve Amish Haystacks. On Tractor Pull Thursday, they’ll be doing a breakfast haystack. Next is the Dairy Bar with ice cream delights. They have the most economical food on the fairgrounds: their grilled cheese sandwich. Across the road and next to the Grandstands is the 4-H Junior Leaders. They have the best popcorn at the fair and also hot dogs and beverages. If you cross the road and walk down just a little on the opposite side is the 4-H Saddle Club. They serve fruit, hamburgers, bratwurst, and a variety of fried foods.
My goal in writing this is to have increased your appetite so you come to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, see the 4-H exhibits, browse through the Open Class exhibits, visit with the commercial exhibitors, eat great food, and make fair memories. There are also commercial food vendors and a favorite of many is the Chinese food down by the midway. Everything that I have eaten there is always excellent. I do hope to see you at the fair and I know you will enjoy the food!
Mary Ann Lienhart Cross is Extension Educator, Health and Human Sciences, Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu.
