WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is hosting a weeklong summer camp for upcoming high school juniors and seniors to learn about the world of conservation.
Students in Conservation Leadership School will camp overnight and explore Merry Lea’s 1,189-acre nature preserve June 5-9. Students will canoe across glacial lakes, run a community nature event, and get a taste of careers like botany, land management, environmental education and sustainable farming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.