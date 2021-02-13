GOSHEN — Five Goshen College students will speak on themes of peace and justice during the 2021 C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The annual event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Umble Center and will be live-streamed to the public.

This year’s participants and their topics are:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.