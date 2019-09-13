Strengthening Schools grant applications accepted

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — With the new school year under way, Midwest Energy & Communications is accepting applications for the 2019-20 Strengthening Schools Grant program, designed to fund classroom needs and special projects.
In January, 37 grants totaling $30,000 were awarded to public schools across the co-op service territory. Grants are funded through MEC’s partnership with Wolverine Power Cooperative.
Any teacher, administrator or school official in a public elementary, middle or high school serving students in the MEC service territory may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 to support classroom needs and special projects, technology, or academic clubs and organizations. School districts may be awarded multiple grants, not to exceed a total of $5,000 during the annual award cycle.
“Public schools and teachers are faced with increasingly stringent requirements as they tackle the diverse needs and challenges of today’s students and families, and we are all impacted by the collective successes and failures of our public school systems,” says Patty Nowlin, vice president of corporate communications. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s business and community leaders, and MEC wants to support students, teachers and schools to help impact positive change on behalf of the greater community.”
Applications are due Oct. 21 and funds will be awarded in January. Applications are evaluated and funding decisions made without knowledge of the school or district by a committee of MEC electric customers.
More information and applications are available online at teammidwest.com/grants. Interested individuals may also contact the public relations office at 800.492.5989 or by email at pr@teammidwest.com.
Midwest Energy & Communications provides electric distribution, propane and fiber internet solutions to more than 40,000 customers in 15 counties across southern Michigan and northern Indiana and Ohio.
