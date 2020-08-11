The coronavirus pandemic has been a frightening and stressful time for many of us. The pandemic’s uncertainty has created a mix of anxiety, fear and panic throughout the country. The spread of misinformation on COVID-19 has also provoked suspicion and stigma toward people perceived as having a link with the virus. Research from past pandemics has shown that stigma undermines efforts to control the disease.
Social stigma is viewing a person or an identifiable group of people negatively. Stigma can occur if people associate a disease such as COVID-19 with a population or nationality. When people link COVID-19 with a population, community or nationality, you start to see negative behaviors towards groups of people. At the start of COVID-19, some of the information provided lead to prejudice and discrimination against Asian communities. Certain racial and ethnic minorities, health care and frontline workers, the homeless population, and those released from quarantine are just a few of the groups that have experienced stigma related to COVID-19. According to the CDC, no single person or group of people are more likely than others to spread COVID-19.
Stigma creates fear and anger toward ordinary people by making them targets for blame and shame while drawing focus away from the disease. Those who are more likely to face stigma may be part of marginalized or vulnerable communities that are already stereotyped and experience discrimination. People who experience stigma are often avoided or rejected by others, denied services, and face verbal and/or physical abuse. Stigma adds stress on individuals and communities and can affect one’s emotional, mental, and physical health. People who feel stigmatized may feel isolated, depressed, or embarrassed.
To avoid being mistreated or discriminated against, people may hide their symptoms or illness and not seek care immediately. Social stigma and discrimination interferes with efforts to keep everyone healthy by creating barriers that prevent people from getting tested or accessing needed health care and treatment. We must be mindful of stigmatized groups and do what we can to reduce the harm caused to those communities.
You can stop stigma by knowing the facts on COVID-19 and sharing that information with others. As individuals, we need to utilize credible sources for information and speak up if we hear and see misinformation. Show support for people who are in quarantine because they are taking actions that keep our community safe. Thank health care workers, first responders, and frontline workers for their service.
Community leaders can also do their part to prevent stigma by staying updated on COVID-19 and being transparent. Provide credible information while acknowledging access and language barriers. Protect the privacy of those affected or who are part of any contact investigation. Be aware of your stigmas and biases and choose your words carefully by being conscious of your language when communicating with others.
Having concerns about COVID-19 is understandable, but we cannot allow fear to manifest into stigma towards our friends, neighbors, and community members. Treat all people with compassion and speak up against statements that promote stigma against people in your community.
Virginia Aparicio is Health and Human Sciences educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu.
