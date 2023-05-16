Many of us live alone or in a smaller household. This can make finding the motivation to cook for yourself difficult especially after a long day at work. Coming up with meal ideas and finding recipes can be a chore in itself. Learn how to master a few basic cooking skills, stock up on essential ingredients, and get creative in making meals that work specifically for you.
Join us for this free educational program presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office.
