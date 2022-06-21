ELKHART — Indiana State Trooper Brett Adair and his Dutch shepherd Zoia will offer a demonstration of their skills at 9 a.m. Saturday with donations directed to the Indiana State K9 Unit for equipment and supplies.
Members are invited to exercise their dogs from 8 to 8:45 a.m. at the Dr. Frank Booth Dog Park, 619 Baldwin St. Then, with their dogs leashed and under control, they can head to the north pavilion. Lawn chairs are encouraged as seating is limited.
