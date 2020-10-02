ELKHART — A previously scheduled show, “Stars of the Sixties” at The Lerner Theatre, has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, due to uncertainties related to COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, theater officials announced Friday.
Tickets previously purchased for this re-scheduled concert will be honored on the new date. For ticket holders who are unable to attend the new date, refunds can be obtained through the box office by calling 574-293-4469 or emailing info@thelerner.com.
