Stable Grounds benefits from Pumpkin Race1

From left are Leah and Dawson Williams, Kori Cripe with Stable Grounds, Jane Allen with Stable Grounds, Kim Clarke with Middlebury Then & Now and Darla Kauffman with Middlebury Then & Now.

 Photo provided / Middlebury Then & Now

MIDDLEBURY — During their holiday open house, board members of Stable Grounds received a check from board members of Middlebury Then & Now from proceeds of the Middlebury Pumpkin Race.

The pumpkin race held annually in Middlebury is a family event held downtown featuring decorated pumpkins on wheels racing down the street. Individuals and families compete in one category of the race, while businesses and other organizations battle for bragging rights in a separate category.

— TRUTH STAFF

