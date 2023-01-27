MIDDLEBURY — During their holiday open house, board members of Stable Grounds received a check from board members of Middlebury Then & Now from proceeds of the Middlebury Pumpkin Race.
The pumpkin race held annually in Middlebury is a family event held downtown featuring decorated pumpkins on wheels racing down the street. Individuals and families compete in one category of the race, while businesses and other organizations battle for bragging rights in a separate category.
