ELKHART — Citizenship classes begin on Nov. 2 for six weeks at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1108 S. Main Street, Elkhart. The classes will be held on six Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and two workshops will be held on Saturdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Monday evening sessions will prepare students for the civics, interview and oral portions of the Naturalization Examination. The class is conducted in English, as English proficiency is tested during the Naturalization Examination.
Registration is required before class begins. Participants can register by phoning Lora Minichillo, the volunteer teacher, at 574-274-5232. Cost is $35, which covers the cost of the textbook and all class materials. The registration fee is payable at the first class.
